aston-villa-complete-the-signing-of-former-liverpool-goalkeeper-pepe-reina-for-the-rest-of-the-season

Aston Villa will complete the signing of Pepe Reina, the former Liverpool goalkeeper, early next week.

Reina is making a return to the Premier League at the age of 37 after Villa agreed a deal with AC Milan to sign him for the remainder of the season.

The Spain international spent nine years at Liverpool, winning the FA Cup and League Cup, and is now joining Villa to boost their fight against relegation.

Dean Smith, the Villa head coach, has moved for the veteran after losing £8 million summer signing Tom Heaton for the season with a serious knee injury.

Reina has been made available by the Serie A club and is due to have a medical at Villa’s training ground on Monday. He will compete with Norway international Orjan Nyland for the No 1 spot at the west Midlands club.

Villa regard Reina as an experienced signing with leadership qualities and a winning mentality. He has one year remaining on his contract at Milan and is expected to return ahead of next season, with the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma uncertain.