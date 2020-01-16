aston-villa-closing-in-on-deal-for-genk-striker-mbwana-samatta

Aston Villa are close to ending their search for a striker with the £8.5 million capture of Mbwana Samatta from Belgian First Division club Genk.

Samatta, a Tanzania international who scored against Liverpool in the group stages of the Champions League in November, is expected to hold talks with Villa officials on Friday and could complete his move next week.

The 27 year old will require a work permit but Villa are confident of signing Samatta to boost their struggling squad, following the loss of £21 million buy Wesley for the season with a knee injury.

Villa have scoured Europe in their pursuit of a forward, and still hope to sign another striker – most probably on loan – before the transfer window shuts on January 31.

Dean Smith, the Villa head coach, has admitted that the sheer lack of options has forced the club to adjust their targets after initially focusing on players with Premier League experience.

“There is a necessity and we have to strengthen massively in that area. January is even harder without recognised strikers as clubs can stick prices up a bit,” he said.