aston-villa-clinch-injury-time-winner-as-ezri-konsa-lets-fly-to-down-watford

Five minutes into added time, and Villa Park was shaking after a potentially huge moment in the Premier League survival scrap. Ezri Konsa’s wonderful shot from distance that took a telling deflection off Tyrone Mings lifted Aston Villa out of the relegation zone and dragged Watford back into trouble after a night of unrelenting drama.

Villa celebrated at the final whistle as if they had escaped relegation on the final day, but this was undoubtedly a result which could spark their season back into life.

Without a recognised centre-forward in the squad for the fourth successive match, it was always going to require a surprise scorer and up stepped Konsa, the defender signed from Brentford.

It had appeared as if Troy Deeney would haunt the old enemy again. He has a Birmingham City tattoo on his calf, is a self-confessed ‘Bluenose’, and Deeney just cannot stop scoring against Aston Villa.

This was the fourth successive game in a row Deeney has scored against Villa yet his hopes of condemning the old enemy to a damaging defeat were extinguished by a defiant second-half performance from the home team.

Douglas Luiz, the Villa substitute, produced a 68th-minute equaliser before Konsa’s stunning strike catapulted them above the dreaded dotted line.