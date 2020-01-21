aston-villa-clinch-injury-time-winner-as-ezri-konsa-lets-fly-to-down-watford

Five minutes into added time, and Villa Park was shaking after a potentially huge moment in the Premier League survival scrap. Ezri Konsa’s wonderful shot from distance that took a telling deflection off Tyrone Mings lifted Aston Villa out of the relegation zone and dragged Watford back into trouble after a night of unrelenting drama.
Villa celebrated at the final whistle as if they had escaped relegation on the final day, but this was undoubtedly a result which could spark their season back into life.
Without a recognised centre-forward in the squad for the fourth successive match, it was always going to require a surprise scorer and up stepped Konsa, the defender signed from Brentford.
It had appeared as if Troy Deeney would haunt the old enemy again. He has a Birmingham City tattoo on his calf, is a self-confessed ‘Bluenose’, and Deeney just cannot stop scoring against Aston Villa.
This was the fourth successive game in a row Deeney has scored against Villa yet his hopes of condemning the old enemy to a damaging defeat were extinguished by a defiant second-half performance from the home team.
Douglas Luiz, the Villa substitute, produced a 68th-minute equaliser before Konsa’s stunning strike catapulted them above the dreaded dotted line.
It was only three weeks ago when Watford swatted Villa aside at Vicarage Road. That 3-0 defeat for Dean Smith sparked a full post-match inquest with the Villa head coach admitting it had served as a “wake-up call”.
Watford’s form has remained impressive, and this had the feel of a pivotal evening in the battle to avoid relegation.
Villa were operating without a recognised centre-forward for the fourth game in a row, with new £10 million signing Mbwana Samatta ineligible as he waits for his work permit and international clearance.
With the stakes so high, it was a predictably tight affair with few chances in the first-half. It was not until the 30th minute that we finally witnessed the first effort on goal, with Villa defender Matt Targett aiming a tame effort at Ben Foster.
Anwar El Ghazi, playing as the centre-forward in an attacking three, then bent a shot over the crossbar from 20 yards as Villa sought the breakthrough.
But desperation was gripping like wet rope as Villa Park was transformed into an arena of anxiety. Some Villa players, such as Targett, were singled out by frustrated fans.
Watford’s game-plan was simple: to soak up pressure and attempt to capitalise on the counter-attack, and Deeney made no mistake in front of the Holte End with their first threatening moment seven minutes before half-time.
Gerard Deulofeu was sent down the right after an exchange of passes with Abdoulaye Doucoure and his cross into the penalty area found Deeney, who powered in a header from six yards.
Deeney had been unmarked, despite the presence of Villa defenders around him, so it was another poor goal for Smith and his coaching staff to agonise over. Pepe Reina, the goalkeeper making his home debut in Villa colours, was powerless to prevent it.
With Villa booed off at half-time, Smith needed a response and a spark from Jack Grealish, the captain.
Grealish has saved Villa on so many occasions this season but was frequently isolated on the left, unable to exert his influence due to the sheer lack of attacking options in front of him.
It could have been even worse for Villa, who needed Reina to keep them in the game 10 minutes into the second-half. It was Deeney again causing problems with his physical presence, forcing Reina into two saves from inside the six-yard box as the home defence failed to clear the danger.
Smith had to make changes and on came Douglas Luiz for Danny Drinkwater in the 56th minute, after another underwhelming performance from the Chelsea loanee.
It was a substitution which proved crucial. Villa were level in the 68th minute through the £15 million summer signing from Manchester City, with Douglas hammering the ball into the roof of the net after Foster could only palm away Targett’s low shot.
Villa Park was now transformed, with Grealish’s influence growing as the game grew older.
But the winner came from an unlikely source, with Konsa driving the loose ball into the top corner via Deeney to spark wild scenes of celebration.