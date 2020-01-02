aston-villa-2019/20-fixtures:-next-match,-tv-schedule,-kits,-transfer-news,-stadium

Aston Villa are battling away as they seek to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

January

12: Aston Villa v Man City (5: 30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

18: Brighton v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

21: Aston Villa v Watford (7: 30pm)

February

1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

WINTER BREAK

16: Aston Villa v Tottenham (2: 00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

22: Southampton v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)

March

7: Leicester City v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

14: Aston Villa v Chelsea (3: 00pm)

21: Newcastle United v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

April

4: Aston Villa v Wolves (3: 00pm)

11: Liverpool v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

18: Aston Villa v Manchester United (3: 00pm)

25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3: 00pm)

May

2: Everton v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal (3: 00pm)

17: West Ham v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

Aston Villa kit 2019/20

Aston Villa released their home kit for the new season earlier this summer – and of course the claret body with blue sleeves are present!

Kappa have taken over as kit manufacturers for the 2019/20 campaign and we have also got a glimpse of Villa’s away kit.

Check out the Aston Villa kit for this season here!

™️ and our brand new home kit. Name a better combo, we’ll wait. Love it, @Kappa_UK. ????#MingsAnnounced #AVFC pic.twitter.com/IXR677RC11 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 8, 2019

Aston Villa transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jota (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed

Wesley (Club Brugge) – £22m

Kortney Hause (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m

Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m

Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m

Douglas Luiz (from Man City) – £15m

Trezeguet (from Kasimpasa) – £8.75m

Bjorn Engels (from Reims) – Undisclosed

Marvelous Nakamba (from Club Brugge) – £10.8m

Tom Heaton (from Burnley) – £7.92m

OUT

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield) – Undisclosed

Gary Gardner (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free

Mile Jedinak – Released

Ritchie De Laet (to Royal Antwerp) – Free

Aston Villa stadium facts

Name: Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview

How will Aston Villa fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Aston Villa season preview