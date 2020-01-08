assassin’s-creed-ragnarok-leaked-on-multiple-shop-websites

Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed has allegedly turned up on GameStop and Amazon, with both a Mjolnir and Valhalla Edition.

The one thing we know for sure here is that Ubisoft is planning a new Assassin’s Creed in 2020. Or at least they were before the disappointing sales of The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint lead to the delay of Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and others.

Until they make an official announcement we won’t know what’s going on for sure, but in the meantime there have been alleged leaks for Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok on both the Italian GameStop site and Amazon in Germany.

We say alleged because these things are very easy to fake and in both cases the listing was supposedly taken down immediately – leaving no evidence.

They’re easy to fake because not only do retailers often leak games in exactly this manner but the way Ubisoft handles their releases is highly predictable, so as long as you’ve watched a Marvel movie or played God Of War it’s not hard to imagine that one of the special editions might be called Mjolnir Edition and another the Valhalla Edition.

That said, it could still be true, with rumours suggesting that the game will be officially revealed in February – which in itself could be part of the full unveiling of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Despite Viking settings already seeming a little overdone, especially in the wake of God Of War, rumours have always been very consistent about the new Assassin’s Creed having a Viking setting, including leaked screenshots and what may be a teaser in The Division 2.

When is the Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok release date?

Supposedly, the game will be out this autumn and is set around 800 BC, with a map that includes large parts of Scandinavia and the British Isles.

The rumours also suggest the game will feature more mythological beings than any previous game, including Odin and Loki and trips to the nine realms – which, again, will be familiar to anyone that’s watched a Marvel movie or played any number of video games over the years.

Despite the overfamiliarity of the setting none of the other rumours have much weight behind them, with the suggestion that the new game will be set in Ancient Rome, completing the trilogy that began with Egypt and Greece, not having so much as a fake shop page to their name.

Either way, if the game really is coming out this year we should hear about it soon. And Ubisoft has used Microsoft and Sony events before, to announce new sequels.

Which in turn would mean that the new game will definitely be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

