assam-government-claims-over-3-lakh-“ghost-children”-in-state-run-schools

Around 3 lakh students were identified as “ghosts” in Assam (Representational)

Guwahati, Assam:

The Assam government on Monday claimed that over three lakh “ghost children” were enrolled in state government schools under the previous Congress-led regime, suggesting a massive corruption scandal.

In a press statement issued by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office, the government alleged that it has found that that the previous administration had showed these fake figures in government schools for embezzling public money in the name of text books, mid-day meals, uniforms for these non-existent students.

Speaking out strongly against corruption, Chief Minister Sonowal said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Mr Sonowal on Monday reviewed the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam which includes Elementary, Secondary and Teacher Education Departments.

In the meeting, officials said that the number of students studying in government and provincialised schools in 2018-19 was around 46 lakh, lower than the 49 lakh figure of 2016-17 session.

The Chief Minister was informed that more than three lakh students were identified as “ghosts” who were registered during the previous state government regime, the press statement further added.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the Education Department had identified around 86 lakh out-of-school children of whom around 63 lakh children were brought into the formal education system till December 2019, the Chief Minister’s office further added.