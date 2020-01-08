ASOS reveals their top trends – from a £120 wedding dress to glitter boots

Brides-to-be are falling in love with a wedding dress – but it’s not a designer gown worth thousands.

The two-piece lace outfit is actually a £120 dress from ASOS.

It was one of their best selling items in 2019, with 3,500 people ordering it for their big day – more than anything else in their bridal wear collection.

Made up of a crop top and maxi skirt, the dress comes in white and has long sleeves and a high neck.

Other trends on the site in 2019, included this bias-cut skirt, available in the Maternity, Curve, Tall and Petite ranges, with over 120,000 sales across all the styles.

The skirt costs just £28 and ASOS promises more versions arriving very soon.

They also sold over 80,000 of a bright pop suit and said that interesting suits are going to continue this year.

Animal print was popular – ASOS sold over 1.3 items with a wilder print in 2019.

The brand also sold 150,000 hair clips, with the favourite being this faux-pearl style. Apparently hair accessories are just going to get even bigger in 2020.

Chunky trainers were also popular, with ASOS selling 78,000 pairs and they sold 45,000 bucket hats in 2019.

Other trends included neon, trench coats, 90s mini bags and Cuban heels, which had a 140% increase in sales from 2018 to 2019.

In the beauty section, sheet masks were popular – apparently, they sold enough Face Body sheet masks for one person to wear one every day for the next 187 years.

Sales of UVA protection and fake tan were also up 73% from 2018 and they sold one lip product every minute.

For men, popular trends included glitter boots with sales up 200% from 2018, sunglasses and beanies (they sold over a quarter of a million of those).

