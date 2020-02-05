Asking for a pay rise gives me heart palpitations so I took a giant leap — here's how to get what you deserve

Last weekend, instead of moping around, moaning about the state of everything post-Brexit, I decided to do something more useful and took myself off to a workshop about the art of negotiation. I did think about WhatsApping Theresa May an invite, but I believe she was busy.

Many confident, successful women I know can rule the roost and haggle like a demon when it comes to managing big projects and other people’s demands, but they find it really difficult to do it for themselves — whether it’s negotiating the terms of a job, or asking for a raise or promotion. I’m the same.

I could never be accused of being a wallflower, yet whenever I have to ask people to pay me for my time, I start mumbling and break out in a cold sweat. I once had actual heart palpitations as I was negotiating my salary. My claims that my employers would be getting a top-notch, tough-talking badass were somewhat undermined by my quivering voice and lots of panting down the phone.

And I’m not the only one. She Wins, which ran my workshop, was set up by Clare Sutcliffe and Kate Pljaskovova, who recognised this pattern among women. They have done extensive research into why women feel so disempowered, and have crafted a brilliant, practical training programme.

Negotiation makes you feel exposed. You are so grateful for a job offer or promotion that you struggle to know or articulate your own worth, and assume your employer or client knows your value better than you. You worry that you will be seen as difficult if you ask for more, so you take what is offered, even though you know it’s not enough.

We still have a gender pay gap (PA)

And it feels emotionally and professionally risky to pick a fight you may well lose because, let’s be honest, many women do ask and don’t get. Even if they are alpha, assertive household names with powerful agents who do their bidding. Which is why, 50 years on from the Equal Pay Act, we still have a gender pay gap in so many organisations, including the BBC. Today the Fawcett Society is introducing a new Bill to modernise the law.

At the workshop, it was useful to see that it wasn’t just me who feels this anxious about negotiation, and that there are some practical techniques to help. Research and gather data; speak to people doing comparable roles; work out a credible opening offer and the lowest point at which you walk away; throw in other bargaining chips such as flexible working, holiday or training; and line up alternative offers so you have leverage. The best negotiators spend 90 per cent of their time on their preparation, and 10 per cent on closing the deal. They treat it as a conversation rather than a conflict.

But the most important tip I learned was to work out what you want and actually say it out loud. That is the really scary part — but it has to be done. So, go forth and ask. The more you do it, the better you get at it. Even if you don’t get everything, you may get something, and it helps the next woman who puts herself forward. As we start negotiating our trade deals, I stand ready to serve.

I’m nostalgic for this houseshare life

If I had to describe one TV show that captured not just my life but a moment in time, it would be This Life by Amy Jenkins, which is being re-run on BBC Four this week.

I was at university in Hull when it was first on. My flatmates and I would drop what we were doing (mainly drinking) and gather round the TV (and start drinking again) to watch it. We couldn’t get enough of the lives and loves of the young lawyers, pictured, sharing that London house.

I adored the two female leads. Anna was funny, Scottish, wild and sexy, but vulnerable, with a propensity to self-sabotage — the original Fleabag. We had never seen a woman like her on TV before. Milly was super-smart, ambitious, complicated, and just happened to be a British Asian woman. She was probably the first woman of colour lead character I saw whose race wasn’t an issue.

The show touched on issues such as sexuality and drugs, but reflected reality rather than moralising. Yet the best bits were the endless wine, fags and chats the housemates shared. Watching it once more has made me nostalgic for that time in my life. But I certainly wouldn’t want to share a bathroom with that many people again.

Sanders and swing voters

Rebecca Long-Bailey (Getty Images)

It’s interesting that both Labour and the Democrats are choosing new leaders at the same time — although both contests seem to be going on forever, and only really benefit large blond men on the Right.

I know many Jeremy Corbyn fans are excited that Bernie Sanders is doing pretty well, and think that means we need more of the same via continuity candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey, but I believe that would be a mistake.

As Jim Messina, Barack Obama’s former deputy chief of staff, said this week, you need a candidate who can both “excite the base and win swing voters”.

He’s right — especially on the latter.

