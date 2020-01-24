Home NEWS Ask these 15 questions to check if your relationship is doomed

Ask these 15 questions to check if your relationship is doomed

Okay, so you’ve already asked and answered the 10 questions that reveal whether your relationship has lost its spark.

Hopefully you passed with flying colours.

Now let’s assess whether – spark-less or not – your relationship is a good ‘un.

Gary W. Lewandowski Jr, a professor at Monmouth University in New Jersey, came up with a list of 15 questions to test if your relationship is a wonderful partnership or one doomed to fail.

The questions are a relationship version of the Keltner List, a way to assess whether a baseball player should be in the Hall of Fame.

Gary explains it’s not intended to be super in-depth and exhaustive, but a list of questions that ‘anyone can quickly answer’. That being said, the questions are based on researched findings on what contributes to a healthy relationship, so they’re pretty reliable for giving you a sense of whether your long-term relationship has a chance to last.

There’s no definitive scoring system, but obviously you want to say ‘yes’ to as many of the questions as possible. Don’t lie to yourself – deep down you’ll know if a relationship ticks off these big requirements.


Here are the questions in a quick list, in case you want to print ’em out and stick them to the fridge. No judgement here.



15 questions to ask about your relationship:

  • Does your partner make you a better person, and do you do the same for them?
  • Are you and your partner both comfortable with sharing feelings, relying on each other, being close, and able to avoid worrying about the other person leaving?
  • Do you and your partner accept each other for who you are, without trying to change each other?
  • When disagreements arise, do you and your partner communicate respectfully and without contempt or negativity?
  • Do you and your partner share decision-making, power and influence in the relationship?
  • Is your partner your best friend, and are you theirs?
  • Do you and your partner think more in terms of “we” and “us,” rather than “you” and “I”?
  • Would you and your partner trust each other with the passwords to social media and bank accounts?
  • Do you and your partner have good opinions of each other – without having an overinflated positive view?
  • Do your close friends, as well as your partner’s, think you have a great relationship that will stand the test of time?
  • Is your relationship free of red flags like cheating, jealousy and controlling behaviour?
  • Do you and your partner share the same values when it comes to politics, religion, the importance of marriage, the desire to have kids (or not) and how to parent?
  • Are you and your partner willing to sacrifice your own needs, desires and goals for each other (without being a doormat)?
  • Do you and your partner both have agreeable and emotionally stable personalities?
  • Are you and your partner sexually compatible?

