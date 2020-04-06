asim-riaz-&-himanshi-khurana-appear-on-magazine-cover;-the-lovebirds-look-stunning-together!

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 19: 04 [IST]

Asim Riaz fell in love with Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo had expressed their love for each other on the controversial reality show and their closeness had created huge buzz on social media. Recently, Himanshi also confirmed that she is in relationship with Asim. Ever since then, both the actors do not shy away from showcasing their love for each other on social media. They were recently seen in a music video, Kalla Sohna Nahi, which impressed AsiManshi fans. Recently, the couple appeared on FitLook magazine cover and we must say that the lovebirds look stunning together. While the Punjabi singer-actress looked gorgeous in a white shoulder-less gown, Asim looked dapper in all black attire. The founder of FitLook magazine, Mohit Kathuria, shared the cover image and captioned it, "When love is real , it finds a way 🧿 THE POWER COUPLE ❤️ @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana." He also shared a few pictures and wrote, "This is an appreciation post for @asimriaz77.official and @iamhimanshikhurana for gracing our cover for @fitlookmagazine and being the power couple that they are! 🙌🏼 We are also grateful to their fans who have shown our cover immense love since the time it released yesterday, and continue to do so. ❤️ It's only because of the admiration the audiences have shown to this cover, that it is been "trending on Twitter in India" , we've been receiving A TON of messages appreciating our work, and being tagged in numerous posts of this cover that the fans are reposting. 📸" Mohit further wrote, "It wouldn't be the success that it is today, if it weren't for Asim, Himanshi, their fandom, and the entire team who put their love and hard work into this, so here's thanking each one of you who's been even a small part in contributing to the success of this issue. ✨" (Social media posts are not edited) (Images Source: Instagram)