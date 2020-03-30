asim-riaz-on-haters:-‘they-said-i-would-be-nothing,-now-they-always-say-congratulations’

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 18: 24 [IST]

Asim Riaz might not have won Bigg Boss 13, but the Kashmiri lad has indeed won millions of hearts! The actor-model who was named as the first runner up of the controversial reality show has tasted immense success and popularity post the show. Asim recently starred alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in a Holi themed single by T-Series. The Handsome hunk is also said to have signed three more music videos owing to his ever-increasing popularity. He has reportedly also been chosen by BB host Salman Khan to star in his upcoming Eid biggie. And now, Asim opened up in a touching post about the hard work he's put in to succeed in his career. The 26-year-old confessed to having been on a work-signing spree post-Bigg Boss without a single day of rest whatsoever. He also gave a befitting reply to detractors who questioned his caliber and thought he would make nothing in life. Asim shared a number of pics from his mercurial journey-success and wrote, "I dreamed it all ever since I was young, they said I wouldn't be nothing, now they always say CONGRATULATIONS work so hard forgot how to vacation, they Ain't never had the dedication, people Hatin", Say we changed and look WE MADE IT..!!! believeinyourself#doyourbest#doyourthing#focus#patience#consistency" (sic) Meanwhile, Asim was last seen alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in the song Kalla Sohna Nahi. The single comprised of Neha Kakkar's vocals with lyrics and music by Babbu and Rajat Nagpal respectively. The couple's (AsiManshi) fans couldn't contain their happiness as the lovely duo looked really cute together in their maiden venture on-screen post-BB. They trended the song with hashtag #SohnaAsim and were all praise for the couple.