ashwiny-iyer-tiwari-on-her-first-biopic-murthy:-it’s-very-challenging

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14: 01 [IST]

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is currently working on a biopic on real-life couple, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy. The director is happy that she has been chosen to bring their inspiring tale to the big screen, but thinks it is a challenge to work on a real-life story. During an interaction with PTI, Ashwiny Iyer Tiari said, she was enamoured by the strong yet simple personality of the couple. "It is not only Sudha Murthy's film. There are two strong personalities Sudha and Narayan in the film. The working title is Murthy, the meaning of which is making a difference. They are very simple people. They have done so much for society and country." "I felt their story needs to be told. It so happened that I was chosen to tell the story. They met me and said, I am right to tell the story, my track record is good and that don't show any kissing scenes" she added. The film, tentatively titled has Murthy, will be co-written by Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and Ashwiny's husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. Ashwiny is known for eccentric films such as Nil Battey Sannata, Bareily Ki Barfi, Panga, and more. Talking about her first biopic, she added, "We are still writing it. We want to focus on getting it correct on writing level. A biopic cannot be just written like a biopic, there has to be a good graph, there has to be a character sketch. If I do exactly like it is then it will be like a documentary. It is challenging. I will have to meet a lot of people and take their point of view in terms of their lives." There has been no confirmation about the film's cast and crew yet. The director revealed that they are still in the pre-production process and nothing has been finalised. Ashwiny's last venture was Kangana Ranutat's Panga and has also been roped in as co-producer for a film with Ekta Kapoor. She said "I am co-producing it with her. We are almost done with writing then we will go to actors. It is a slice-of-life rom-com and will have my signature touch,"