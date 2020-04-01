Ashnoor Kaur wishes her fans Durga Ashtami

Author: Editorial Team



Ashnoor Kaur sends a special wish on Durga Ashtami

Ashnoor Kaur, who is seen essaying the role of Mini in the show Patiala Babes, is loved the audiences for her powerful acting skills and demure nature.

The actress recently took to Instagram and wished her fans Durga Ashtami. She posted the picture of herself as goddess Durga from her previous show Jai Jag Janani Maa Durga.

Check here!