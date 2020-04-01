Ashnoor Kaur sends a special wish on Durga Ashtami

Contents
Ashnoor Kaur wishes her fans Durga Ashtami
Ashnoor Kaur, who is seen essaying the role of Mini in the show Patiala Babes, is loved the audiences for her powerful acting skills and demure nature.
The actress recently took to Instagram and wished her fans Durga Ashtami. She posted the picture of herself as goddess Durga from her previous show Jai Jag Janani Maa Durga.
Happy Durga Ashtami🙏🏻♥️ . #MajorThrowback to when I played Maa Durga in #JaiJagJananiMaaDurga ❤️
