ashley-young’s-hopes-of-joining-inter-take-a-blow-as-roma’s-leonardo-spinazzola-set-for-milan-move

Ashley Young’s hopes of joining Inter Milan this month have suffered a setback as the Italian club close in on a deal for Roma’s left wing-back, Leonardo Spinazzola.

Inter have yet to end their interest in Young and there remains a chance a deal could still happen if Manchester United sanction his sale, with Antonio Conte considering letting the young left back, Federico Dimarco, leave San Siro on loan.

But the news could have serious implications for Young’s hopes of a move to Italy this month after eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

Spinazzola has been having a medical with Inter as the finishing touches are put to a swap deal that sees the Inter forward, Matteo Politano, join Roma in return as Conte takes measures to address his left-sided defensive problems.

Conte, the former Chelsea coach, wants Young for the second half of the season with Inter locked in a nip and tuck title race with Juventus but he has been frustrated by United’s reluctance to part with their club captain.