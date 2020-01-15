ashley-young’s-hopes-of-joining-inter-take-a-blow-as-roma’s-leonardo-spinazzola-set-for-milan-move

Ashley Young’s hopes of joining Inter Milan this month have suffered a setback as the Italian club close in on a deal for Roma’s left wing-back, Leonardo Spinazzola.
Inter have yet to end their interest in Young and there remains a chance a deal could still happen if Manchester United sanction his sale, with Antonio Conte considering letting the young left back, Federico Dimarco, leave San Siro on loan.
But the news could have serious implications for Young’s hopes of a move to Italy this month after eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.
Spinazzola has been having a medical with Inter as the finishing touches are put to a swap deal that sees the Inter forward, Matteo Politano, join Roma in return as Conte takes measures to address his left-sided defensive problems.
Conte, the former Chelsea coach, wants Young for the second half of the season with Inter locked in a nip and tuck title race with Juventus but he has been frustrated by United’s reluctance to part with their club captain.
If Dimarco was to leave, with Verona interested in taking him on loan, Conte could still be in the market for another left wing back but the situation remains complicated.
With his squad light in key areas and injuries having been a problem all season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, is reticent about allowing any of his players to leave this month before he has strengthened his squad.
United remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a possible deal for Bruno Fernandes, the Portugal attacking midfielder, but the clubs have yet to agree a price.
Young, 34, has turned down the offer of a new contract from United with the player eager to join Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku from the Old Trafford club for £74 million last summer as well as taking Alexis Sanchez on loan.
Inter are still hoping to add Christian Eriksen, the Tottenham playmaker, and Olivier Giroud, the Chelsea striker, both of whom are free agents in the summer, to their squad this month. Officials from the Italian club are due in London to try to wrap up deals for the two players.
United are reportedly looking at Marbella in Spain as an alternative destination for a winter training camp next month after ruling out Qatar on safety grounds due to political tensions in the Middle East.