Ashley Young to undergo Inter Milan medical after Manchester United agree £1.3m fee for club captain

Ashley Young is due to fly to Italy on Friday to complete a £1.3 million move to Inter Milan after Manchester United finally agreed to sell their veteran club captain.
The 34-year-old will undergo a medical at the Humanitas private hospital in Rozzano, close to Milan, as well as being given a tour of Inter’s Angelo Moratti Sports Centre training base in Appiano Gentile.
It is understood that Inter have also agreed to pay United an undisclosed add on fee should they win the Serie A title this season.
Barring any unforeseen complications with the medical, the impending transfer will bring an end to Young’s eight and a half year spell at Old Trafford.
Inter’s move for left wing back, Leonardo Spinazzola, from Roma in a swap deal with Matteo Politano had appeared to complicate Young’s hopes of a move but Antonio Conte remained keen to bring the former England international to San Siro as he chases the club’s first title for a decade. Inter’s young full back, Federico Dimarco, is now likely to join Verona on loan.
A £17 million signing from Aston Villa in 2011, Young’s departure means David De Gea and Phil Jones will be the only players left in the squad currently available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who have won the Premier League title with United. Nemanja Matic won the competition twice with Chelsea and Chris Smalling is on loan with Roma.
Young’s move to Inter will see him reunite with former United team-mate, Romelu Lukaku, who left Old Trafford for Italy in a £74m deal last summer. Chile striker, Alexis Sanchez, is also currently on loan at Inter from United.
Solskjaer had been reluctant to allow Young to leave this month until he strengthened his squad given some of the club’s injury problems. But Young was not involved in the club’s past three games and the United manager subsequently agreed to let his captain go.
A popular, vocal presence in the dressing room and a leader among the group, United had initially reacted to news of Inter’s approach for Young by offering the player a contract extension but he rejected that as he favours more regular first team football.
Young had fallen behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw in the full back pecking order. He will become the sixth player to leave United permanently in a year since Solskjaer took charge.
With Young going, the clamour for arrivals this month is likely to grow but United remain some distance apart from Sporting Lisbon in their valuations of Portugal attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes.
Talks between United and Sporting are continuing but it remains to be seen what happens over the coming days. Fernandes is expected to play for Sporting in the Lisbon derby against Benfica on Friday night.
“The only certainty I have is that Bruno Fernandes will be present against Benfica,” said Silas, the Sporting coach. “When we have such an athlete it is normal for a lot of teams to want him, but tomorrow he will be there unless disaster strikes.
“He is an extraordinary player, the best and most valuable in the league, as he was last season. I’ve heard someone say that he’s not worth the money you are talking about and it’s true, he’s worth a lot more. In addition to attacking better than anyone in our country, he still gives the most to defend.”
Meanwhile, Solskjaer is expected to provide an update on the fitness of Marcus Rashford at his weekly press briefing on Friday ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face Premier League leaders, Liverpool.
Rashford was substituted just 16 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves after taking a heavy blow to his side and the England striker left the pitch clutching the lower part of his left back. Initial assessments suggested it had been a bad bang but that Rashford could be in contention if his back does not stiffen up but the club are expected to know more on Friday and Solskjaer will give his leading scorer every opportunity to prove his fitness.