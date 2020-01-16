ashley-young-stormed-out-of-manchester-united-training-to-force-through-inter-milan-move

Ashley Young reportedly marched out of Manchester United’s training session last Friday in order to force through a move to Inter Milan this January.

The Red Devils have since agreed a £1.28million fee with Inter for Young and the 34-year-old is expected to undergo a medical with the Serie A giants on Friday.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has been interested in Young for some time and even tried to sign him when he was Chelsea manager two years ago.

It will bring an end to Young’s eight-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford in which the versatile full-back has made 261 appearances across all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intended to keep hold of Young – and even offered him a one-year extension – but the England international made it clear he wanted to move on.

And according to The Sun, Young took matters into his own hands last Friday and stormed out of training to do solo work in the gym at Carrington.

Solskjaer responded by leaving Young out of the side’s 4-0 victory at home to Norwich last weekend.

The experienced Englishman was also absent on Wednesday evening as United beat Wolves to secure their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ex-United full-back Paul Parker has urged his former club to let Young join Inter this month.

‘If he wants to move, if it’s for the money or the lifestyle, or if he wants a chance at winning a league title medal, then you’re going to have to just let him go,’ Parker told the WeAreTheBusbyBoys podcast earlier this week.

‘You don’t want a player moping around and becoming a sour apple.

‘It’s human nature, you can’t blame him for it, if you feel someone is depriving you of something you want to do, you are unhappy.

‘There’s nothing wrong with it. I think you have to let him go.’

