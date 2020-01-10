ashley-young-‘angered’-by-manchester-united-decision-after-inter-contract-talks

Ashley Young is annoyed with Manchester United for refusing to grant him his move to Inter in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 34-year-old is out of contract with United at the end of the season and has held extensive talks with Inter.

Young is keen to join up with Antonio Conte’s side this month and the Serie A club are willing to pay a transfer fee in order to sign him now.

But United have blocked Young’s exit this month on the grounds of being short of numbers in defence, plus the club feel his presence would be missed in the dressing room.

According to MailOnline, Young has been left ‘angered’ by United’s decision and he is now determined to join Inter even more after the Premier League club submitted a ‘token’ offer for him to stay.

United offered a fresh 12-month deal on the same £110,000-a-week salary but the proposal was rejected by Young.

Meanwhile, Inter’s offer is better than United’s both in terms of contract length and the figure he will earn per week.

Conte is fully backing Inter’s move for Young and the Italian was keen on signing the winger during his time as Chelsea manager in 2017.

When asked about a move for Young on Thursday, Inter’s CEO Beppe Marotta said: ‘At the moment, there are many rumours, we are all active.

‘In general, you know very well that what hasn’t already been done can be done tonight.’





