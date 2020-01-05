ashley-tisdale-confesses-zac-efron-was-her-‘worst-co-star-kiss’-and-he-definitely-didn’t-keep-things-pg

Ashley Tisdale has confessed her long-time pal and High School Musical co-star Zac Efron has been her worst onscreen kiss ever.

While most girls would be queuing up to pucker up to hunky Zac, Ashley wasn’t left swooning when she locked lips with the actor, 32, back when they were teens.

They had both been starring on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on the Disney Channel, where Ashley played show regular Maddie Fitzpatrick who worked at the candy counter at the Tipton hotel.

Zac, meanwhile, made a guest appearance in 2006 as Trevor, a boy that London, played by Brenda Song, fancied, but he only had eyes for Maddie.

Taking part in ELLE’s Thirst Trap game, where you take a shot if you refuse to answer a question, Ashley decided to ‘fess up when asked who was her worst onscreen kiss.

Picking Zac, she explained: ‘I’ll tell you why it was the worst. I had to kiss Zac Efron on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and it was the worst because he is like my brother. At the time, he was used to acting on Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel.’

Calling out Zac for not keeping things so PG, she added: ‘He like tried kissing me with his tongue and I was like, “Get away from me!”

‘I closed my mouth so fast. I was like, “This is Disney channel, we don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!”‘

‘It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody, we’d already done a movie, I’d known him for years before,’ she said. ‘That is why it was the worst, it’s just we’re too close.’

Zac and Ashley go way back, with the pair starring in the High School Musical movies together from 2006 to 2008, where he played heartthrob Troy Bolton and she was theatre queen Sharpay Evans.

Zac also dated Ashley’s best friend Vanessa Hudgens for five years, before the couple called it quits in 2010.

These days, Ashley has been focusing on her music career while Zac has been busy filming his own series; Killing Zac Efron.

The show sees him going off the grid to spend 21 days in the depths of the jungle and Zac recently revealed he actually contracted a life-threatening illness while filming and was rushed to hospital.

He was taken ill with a ‘form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection’ in the days leading up to Christmas while filming in Papua New Guinea and was allegedly flown to Brisbane, Australia on a ‘life or death’ flight.

Making a full recovery, Zac reassured fans via Instagram that he has since ‘bounced back’ and was able to finish filming before returning to the US for the holidays.





