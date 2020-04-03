🔥Ashley Roberts hits back at critics of Pussycat Dolls' raunchy outfits🔥

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts has hit back at critics who accuse the group of being “too sexy.”

The group made their comeback in late 2019, marking the occasion with a performance on X Factor: Celebrity and complaints about their “raunchy” outfits immediately began rolling in.

Roberts, 38, has now responded to critics in an interview with Hunger Magazine.

She said: “Someone told me that within the stage of me as a woman that I shouldn’t be sexy and I’m like ‘fk off’.”

The Hunger Magazine: Pussycat Dolls photoshoot by Rankin

“Magic Mike comes on and everyone loves it but women do it and we’re called prostitutes,” she continued.

“I want to embrace the fact that I’m a woman getting to go back out with my girls as that sometimes doesn’t happen.

“We have nothing to prove we just want to go out there and have some fun again. I want to be sexy when I’m like 90!”

Pussycat Dolls were set to embark on a comeback tour this Spring but the dates have been postponed to October following the global coronavirus pandemic.

The chart-topping girl group, whose hits include Don’t Cha and Buttons, went their separate ways in 2010 amid reports of tensions between the six members.

Melody Thornton has not rejoined the band for the reunion.