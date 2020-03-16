Ashley Graham Self Quarantines With Baby Isaac Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



Ashley Graham is under self-quarantine with baby Isaac due to the Coronavirus pandemic and she has shared a selfie with her precious son. Born on January 18, 2020, Isaac Ervin is quickly approaching the two-month-old mark and Ashley isn’t taking any chances with her little baby born. Recently slammed on social media after being spotted changing Irvin on the floor of a Staple’s store, as reported by Ashley Mitchell, Ashely is taking more precautions with her infant. Speaking of how she will be spending the time at home with her family, Ashely delved into the importance of social distancing during this trying and scary time. The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the entire world and limiting travel from the United States to other countries. At this point, it is unknown whether travel within the United States will also be limited.

Ashley shared the following with her 10.7 million Instagram followers.

“The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac. But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, “Fear not.” I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn’t mean much.”

You may see the photo and full caption that Ashley shared featuring herself holding Isaac against her chest as he rested under a warm, baby-blue blanket below.

Ashely shared another photo on her Instagram story where she pointed out that she will limit the amount of social media and news she watches and exercise through online classes instead of in-person health clubs.

What do you think about Ashley Graham’s advice? Do you think it is important to breathe, have faith, not panic and limit the amount of news and social media you watch?

Do you think people are panicking more than they should or are people responding appropriately to the Coronavirus pandemic? Are you practicing social distancing or under self quarantine?



