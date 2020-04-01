🔥Ashley Cole 'threatened by gang of masked thugs in terrifying raid on his Surrey mansion'🔥

Football star Ashley Cole was reportedly threatened by a gang of masked raiders as they ransacked his home.

Thugs in balaclavas and camouflage gear allegedly smashed their way in to the former England and Chelsea player’s Surrey mansion on January 21.

Cole may have been tied to a chair during the terrifying raid, a source told The Sun.

The father-of-two was said to be “extremely shaken” following the shocking incident but was not harmed, according to the newspaper.

Surrey Police confirmed officers were called to an aggravated burglary at an address Fetcham. The force said an investigation was ongoing following the raid which unfolded at about 9.45pm.

The Standard has approached a representative of Cole for comment but a spokesman refused to speak out on the claims when asked by The Sun.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Our investigation remains ongoing following an aggravated burglary in Fetcham on 21 January.

“Burglars broke into the property through the rear doors around 9.45pm.

“The suspects searched the property, before escaping with a quantity of jewellery.

“They were described as wearing camouflage clothing, gloves and balaclavas.”

The value of the stolen jewellery was not immediately known.

Cole retired at the end of last season and had played for Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby County.

He also won 107 caps for England’s national team, which is more than any other full-back.

He is now a coach for Chelsea’s youth academy and appears as a television pundit for major football fixtures.