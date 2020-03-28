Ashish Chanchlani's new video on lockdown is sure to lift your spirits

Ashish Chanchlani is known for his funny videos and amusing content. He is one of the most celebrated Youtuber in India with millions of followers. His videos are work like therapy on a bad day because his level of humour can make any person laugh. Well, with the 21-day lockdown in the country, staying indoors has become a task and staying home on weekends is an even more difficult task. But Ashish has come to our rescue.

The famous YouTuber has posted a funny video on his youtube channel on lockdown with parivar (family). The video is trending on youtube and it is really funny. Ashish has perfectly depicted almost everybody’s state during the lockdown in a comic way. He has portrayed three roles and it is sure to make you laugh. The best part is he has given the required message to maintain social distancing and staying home all in an amusing way. Well, comedy isn’t everybody’ cup of tea, but Ashish surely is a master in this art.

Take a look at his post on Instagram about the video and we are sure you will love it!