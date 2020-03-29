Ashish Chanchlani pledges to save lives and donates towards PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister Relief Fund

Ashish Chanchlani the popular YouTuber is inspirational in his videos and spreads positivity always with his content.

And now, during this trying times amid the COVID 10 outbreak in India, Ashish has stepped up and has shown his support by donating money to the PM-CARES Fund as well as the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund – COVID 19.

Yes, the gentleman has taken the pledge to save lives, and in a big way, as donated 3 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund and 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Check his posts here mentioning the same.

He’s truly showing the way for many here.

Are you inspired by Ashish Chanchlani’s act?