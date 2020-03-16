Ashanti Gives Her Fans A View They Will Never Forget In New Photos Where She Flaunts Her Thick Curves In Fiery Red Leather Outfit

It seems that Ashanti’s strike of impeccable photographs still goes on with the full force, as the famous singer updated her Instagram page with a couple of new sizzling snaps that were taken during her latest concert, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

The 39-year-old diva is in the best shape of her life, and she is not afraid to show off her famous curves, as she looked incredible in her fiery red bodysuit, which perfectly accentuated on her envious figure.

In addition to the suit, Ashanti sported a voluminous jacket made of artificial leather in the same bright shade of red that contrasted dramatically with the singer’s raven hair.

The R&B performer struck a provocative pose for the camera, and she put her curvaceous thighs on display, as they were covered solely with fully transparent fishnet stockings.

Although Ashanti’s eyes remained hidden behind a pair of oversized red sunglasses that matched the rest of her attire perfectly, her makeup was still noticeable, and its highlight was put on her bright scarlet lipstick.

However, it appears that the talented singer and songwriter preferred being comfortable during the performance because she wore flat black boots instead of heels throughout the evening.

The singer also kept the jewelry to the minimum for the night, and the only visible accessories on her were a pair of eccentric earrings.

Naturally, the “Always on Time” performer’s new pictures were instantly noticed by her numerous followers, and the snaps quickly gathered thousands of Likes and praising comments.

Recently the diva spoke about her project by saying: “I’m very excited to be releasing more music. I think just for me, and I’m at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, and I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know? But I’m definitely getting back to my R&B roots. [Laughs.] I’m very, very excited about the new EP, and I’m working on it with Metro Boomin. We have some amazing records I’m very, very excited about it. Some amazing other producers and some writers, and I’m just really excited about the new sound. You know, there are a couple of things that I’m talking about that I’ve never talked about before. And some people are going to be like, “Oh my gosh, did she say that?” I’m excited about it.”

Ashanti is a true force in the industry.



