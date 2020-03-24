ashanti-debuts-fiery-red-hair-and-rocks-skimpy-outfit-in-photos-from-her-recent-concert-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic-and-some-of-her-fans-are-angry-at-her-for-this-reason

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 16,000 people, R&B superstar Ashanti was brave enough to have a concert in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The talented singer and songwriter captivated the audience in a skimpy gold leotard and fishnets that showcased her sexy physique.

For the occasion, Ashanti also rocked a wild and fiery new red color that delighted her fans. In her most recent Instagram post, Ashanti shared several photos that were taken during her sexy performance on stage where her vocal cords and impressive toned and thick thighs took center stage.

One fan shared a sweet word: “I remember the time when Ashanti was considered the biggest celeb. It was her and JLo killing it. Those were the days. She had hit after hit. She made her mark. During that time, her music made us feel good. It felt like a cool breeze driving in the summertime, saying, “Oh baby, I just wanna love you, baby.” She has hits that will be played until I am old. We love you, Ashanti. Live your best life! 🥰😍😍😍💪🏽. I meant iconic Ashanti ☺️.”

This supporter shared this joke: “Beautiful queen 🙌🙌 , but 🤔 you wearing the N99 mask wrong 😂Maybe that’s a bedazzled corona mask,lol by the way, I had tickets but didn’t go, not worth it cause of Rona.”

A critic stated: “Ain’t concerts canceled 🤔Ashanti must have an invisible mask!”

Another commenter read: “I know it’s all over our news people better run and get tested smh. Somebody was at this show with the Coronavirus. It was supposed to be canceled and wasn’t.”

This person called out the diva: “Put the mic down, self-quarantine. F*ck your tour and fear 😱 Mr. Rona. I was surprised to see people posting videos from the show after they had already called for no large public gatherings.”

A keen observer this sad news: “We just got the word out here in NC That someone who attended that show at the pnc arena and had floor seats just tested positive for coronavirus and had the symptoms while at the show.”

This person added: “You know somebody at the concert just tested positive for coronavirus. They had floor seats.”

This could create drama for her future concerts.



Post Views:

6





