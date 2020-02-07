Ásgeir, Bury the Moon review: Icelandic singer-songwriter fades into sensitive folktronica's background

Going Out in London Discover

There’s an elephant in the room on this new collection from singer-songwriter Ásgeir, and it’s got the droopy, benevolent face of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

The Icelandic musician’s fourth is an album of introspective, emotive folktronica from a falsetto-voiced and bearded singer-songwriter – sound familiar?

The opener, Pictures, is Bury The Moon at its unhurried best, with a lilting melody, shimmering vocals and brass swells. Ásgeir’s voice, mostly restrained throughout, is most effective when projected on the well-constructed Lazy Giants. There’s the elegance of James Blake on the graceful Until Daybreak and while too many listless piano ballads pass by without incident, he also recalls the best of fellow troubadour James Vincent McMorrow on Youth.

But recalling these artists and other Bon Iver-soundalikes is the album’s weakness as well as its strength. While well constructed, there’s little to differentiate it from the influx of sensitive folktronica over recent years – there are so many artists making similar stuff, it’s a wonder they haven’t all moved into a shack in the woods, pulled on their chunky-knit sweaters and formed a supergroup. Bury The Moon isn’t the album to make Asgeir stand out from the crowd.

