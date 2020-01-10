asda-launches-heart-shaped-‘love-sausage’-just-in-time-for-the-start-of-winter-love-island

Asda has launched a heart-shaped “love sausage” to coincide with the start of the new series of Love Island.

The new Extra Special Love Heart Cumberland Sausage comprises four pork sausages shaped into romantic hearts.

After all, nothing says I love you like a good old banger!

Get your lips around the new Love Heart Cumberland Pork Sausages (Credit: Asda)

Made with quality British pork and seasoned with thyme, sage, nutmeg and cayenne pepper, the sausages are a little bit spicy.

The love heart sausage pack is in store now and costs £3.70.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Don’t be a melt and add it to your evening for the perfect cosy night in.”

Who doesn’t love sausage on Valentine’s… 😈 — Jase (@RobbleRaptor) January 10, 2020

They continued: “Couple up with your bae to watch the first Winter Love Island this January… or, if you’re a singleton, share it with your BFF! It’s an absolute sort!”

We wonder if they’ll be jetting any out to South Africa for the new villa hopefuls to barbecue around the fire pit.

Asda’s product developer Amanda Hill insisted nothing says I love you “more than a novelty-shaped sausage”.

She added: “Novelty products are always well received by our customers, who love to serve up something special, and we expect the Love Heart Cumberland Pork Sausages to be no different.”

M&S launched its Love Sausage last Valentine’s (Credit: M&S)

Last year Marks & Spencer launched its Love Sausage – yes, that was the actual name of the product – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

