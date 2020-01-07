asda-is-selling-an-adorable-vegan-avocado-shaped-cake

With Veganuary in full swing, retailers and restaurants are going heavy on the plant-based products and Asda has an adorable edible item that will certainly get your attention.

The supermarket has launched a product that wins hands down on the cute factor.

Not only that, but it’s animal-friendly, too.

We are, of course, talking about Asda’s vegan avocado-shaped chocolate cake.

The cakey creation – which is priced at £10 – serves up to 10 people.

This is the first all-vegan celebration cake from the supermarket and, it’s safe to say, it’s certainly won over the hearts of vegans and avocado lovers alike.

Made up of a vegan-friendly rich chocolate sponge, the cake is layered with plant-based chocolate frosting and covered in soft green icing.

It’s also decorated with two chocolate eyes and a smile, as well as a brown icing circle to resemble the avocado stone.

What’s more, the sweet treat has had the seal of approval from The Vegan Society.

It seems the avocado cake is already a hit with shoppers, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the creation.

A number of vegan Instagram accounts have also shared pictures of the baked good.

We Found Vegan shared a video of someone slicing into the cake, with the caption: ‘Cutting the new @asda vegan avocado chocolate cake. It tastes amazing and is literally the most adorable thing ever.’

While Powered By Plants UK said: ‘Saw in the new year yesterday with the new vegan chocolate cake available at @asda.

‘I’m not 100% sure about the taste of the icing, but the cake itself is SO GOOD. So moist, so chocolatey – exactly what I would want from a cake! 10/10 would recommend.’

According to the Asda website, there are 277 calories in every slice.

In other cute cake news, Tesco has launched a llama celebration cake made up of Victoria sponge, buttercream, jam and fondant icing.

