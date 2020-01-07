asda-is-removing-cartoon-characters-from-cereals-to-tackle-childhood-obesity

In an effort to lure kids away from the sugar-packed items Asda is getting rid of animated figures from their cereal packaging.

The move comes after Lidl announced it was doing the same in order to stop children pestering their parents to buy items that aren’t the healthiest choice.

The initiative comes as part of Asda’s efforts to tackle obesity and help rid customers of ‘pester power’ – when kids pester their parents for foods they think look good.

The supermarket hopes to help parents across the UK make informed choices about their children’s diets.

It will see 12 of its own brand cereal products change to more neutral packaging with all the health info displayed.

Gone will be the likes of the green crocodile from Choco Snaps and the hippo from Honey Hoops.

Cartoon designs will be replaced with brand graphics and larger, product images.

It’s not just the packaging getting an overhaul. The supermarket has also reduced the sugar content of its own brand cereals by 26% over the past five years.

Other snacking faves have seen similar changes, with sugar contents slashed by 10% from yogurts, biscuits, ice creams, milk-based drinks, and spreads.

The retailer says they have removed 11 billion calories in 2019 alone, as well as 1,329 tonnes of fat, 878 tonnes of sugar and 48 tonnes of salt from its own-brand products.

Beth Fowler, nutritionist at Asda, said: ‘We understand retailers play a crucial role in helping customers make more informed choices in the supermarket aisles, which is why we’ve taken the step to erase cartoon characters from our own brand cereals and significantly reduce sugar content by 26%.

‘In fact, to inspire customers to make healthier, everyday choices, we’ve launched a new Live Better icon, signposting the healthiest options in Asda own-brand ranges.

‘It’s just one of the many initiatives Asda is rolling out in 2020 to help make a positive impact on our customers lives.’

The following 12 cereals will see their cartoon characters removed:

Choco Hoops

Choc Balls

Rice Snaps Cereal Bars

Choco Snaps Cereal Bars

Frosted Flakes

Rice Snaps

Choco Snaps

Unicorn Hoops

Choco Squares

Choco Nut Squares

Malted Wheaties

Honey Hoops

The removal of cartoon characters on Asda own-brand cereals will roll out in stores and online from 24 February 2020.

