asda-brings-back-its-chocolate-chip-hot-cross-buns-with-100-days-to-go-before-easter

It’s the first week of January but one supermarket has already got Easter on its mind.

Asda has started rolling out its hot cross bun range – despite the fact that Easter is 100 days away.

The supermarket has brought back a hybrid product that’s somewhere between a hot cross bun and a chocolate chip muffin.

In other words, it’s a classic hot cross bun injected with delicious chunky chocolate chips – a great alternative for those who can’t stomach dried fruit.

The chocolatey baked goods first appeared on shelves in early 2019, along with a few other creative flavours including apple and cinnamon buns and hot fudge ones. All were priced at £1 for a four-pack.

So we’re assuming we’ll be seeing a return of the other flavours very soon.

The chocolate hot cross buns were first spotted by the NewfoodsUK Instagram account earlier this week.

The account posted: ‘Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Buns are back. Easter is coming.’

Naturally, the post was met with excitement from foodie fans.

One replied: ‘I bloody love these.’

Someone else added: ‘Woo hoo, happy Easter.’

But others were keen to point out their arrival on the shelves seemed a little premature.

One replied: ‘Already! I’m not through with my bloody mince pies yet!’

While another simply said: ‘Nope, too early.’

While the buns were spotted in-store by NewfoodsUK, it seems they aren’t available online just yet.

In other news, Asda has announced a selection of new plant-based products for Veganuary. There are more than 40 new products to choose from, with prices starting at £1.50.

What’s more, all of these new foods have been approved by the Vegan Society.

Some standout items include the Tomato and Pesto Flatbread, the Vegetable and Hummus Vegan Pizza and the Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry.

