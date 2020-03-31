Asa Butterfield: HERE ARE 11 SHOCKING FACTS ABOUT THE SEX EDUCATION STAR THAT WE BET WILL SURPRISE YOU. READ TO FIND OUT.

Asa Butterfield has got a huge fan base in a very less time. Moreover, he is very popular among the youth. Although the main reason behind his success is his main role in the show, “Sex Education” , he has been on the television earlier even. Here’s 11 unknown facts about the star.

What is Asa Butterfield’s age?

The youth icon was born on April 1 , 1997. Thus, he is 21 years old now.

What’s his height?

Asa Butterfield’s height is 1.83 metres. Well, that’s six feet.

What is the actor’s star sign?

Well, as he was born in April. He is an Aries.

Is Asa Butterfield from Britain?

Yes, the actor is of British Nationality. His home is at Islington in London in the UK.

What role does he plays in sex education?

The name of Asa Butterfield’s character is Otis. His character is of a socially awkward teenaged boy. He starts his own sex clinic at his school for helping his friends. However, its not his first show.

What is the name of the other show he has worked in?

Asa Butterfield’s previous show was The Boy in Striped Pyjama. His role was of a small boy Bruno. His father is a Nazi commandant. Je was only eleven during this series.

Was he even a part of Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang?

Yes, his character’s name was Norman. Emma Thompson and Maggie Gylenhaal were also along with him in the show.

What was his role in Hugo?

His role in Hugo was of Hugo Cabret, he was a young orphan boy, solving the mysteries his father left after dying.

Is he dating somebody?

Well, as of now, the actor seems to be single. But he could be in a private relationship.

What is the net worth of Asa Butterfield?

According to the present data, the actors annual income is about $5,000,000.

Is the actor active on any social media platform?

Yes, you can follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. His Instagram username is @asabopp, on Twitter his name is @asabfb while his snap chat account is a private one.