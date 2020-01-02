as-yemen’s-bombs-stop,-disease-and-displacement-haunt-communities-torn-apart-by-war

The newborn boy was crying. Despite the gentle words of the women huddled over him, his screams echoed around the makeshift clinic. The doctor leaned towards the boy, and then it was done.

The newborn baby was circumcised; his new life anointed into the ancient traditions and history of his family and community.

But as the baby boy was welcomed into life, a few streets away 18-month-old Sadir was fighting for his own. His eyes were bright and huge but his skin undulated in great ripples over his rib cage.

At a mere 5.9kg (13lbs), Sadir was starving, his life ebbing away. He was one of five children the doctor here expects will die of malnutrition soon – another had died the week before. His parents looked on helplessly.

Sadir’s father, like pretty much everyone in Dhubab, a town on Yemen’s west coast, is a fisherman. Before the war, which began in earnest in 2015, he made a good living and life was good for him and his neighbours: children went to school fed and clothed; people were treated when they got sick; homes were bright and cheerful; and the streets were full of restaurants and shops.

But today Dhubab is destroyed; disease is rife and earning enough to eat each day is a challenge few manage. The bombs may have stopped falling but as people try and resurrect lives, they struggle between determination and despair; hope and defeat.