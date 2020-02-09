as-wwe-gets-slammed-by-investors,-are-fans-losing-interest?

(CBSNY/CBS Local) — World Wrestling Entertainment is taking a beating from investors who appear to have lost confidence in the company following a massive management shakeup last week. Now WWE says other major changes could be on the way in the near future, including a significant overhaul of its over-the-top streaming service, WWE Network.

Stock prices, which traded near $100 per share last April, have shed more than half their value. When markets opened Thursday morning shares were trading at their lowest level in nearly two years before bouncing back somewhat.

The sacking of long-time co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson on January 30 seemingly came out of the blue. Many within the company were reportedly stunned when the immediate departures were announced. The reverberating shock waves sent shares of WWE into a free fall.

On a conference call with investors Thursday, WWE chairman Vince McMahon stated that the dismissals were due to a disagreement over how the company should best execute corporate strategies.

The mass selloff and management overhaul come despite the company posting record revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019. Two massive television rights deals went into effect last fall. Under terms of the new agreements, Fox is reportedly paying WWE $205 million annually for the right to air SmackDown on Friday nights while NBC Universal is ponying up a cool $265 million to keep Monday Night Raw on its longtime home of USA Network. The dueling five-year agreements will bring an astounding $2.35 billion to the company’s coffers.