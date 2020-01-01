as-in-life,-the-celebrity-gender-pay-gap-continues-in-death

Death is the great leveller. Though not, it seems, when it comes to the enduring earning power of celebrity icons.

While some stars continue to generate revenue long after their premature deaths – their reputation growing with each new generation – they mostly tend to be men.

A study by the University of York has found that even in mortality there is a gender pay gap, with deceased male celebrities worth far more than their female counterparts.

The study, based on Forbes Magazine’s Dead Rich List, has shown that of the 52 dead celebrities listed since it was first published in October 2001, only five have been women – Marilyn Monroe, Liz Taylor, Bettie Page, Jenni Rivera and Whitney Houston.

The York researchers say the reason behind the stark absence of women from the list appears to be a continuation of the problems they encountered in life – with female stars historically less able to own and control the wealth generated by their celebrity status.

The list is topped by Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Charles Schultz, the creator of the Peanuts cartoons, who all earn much more than the women.