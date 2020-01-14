arvind-kejriwal’s-aap-names-candidates-for-all-70-seats-for-delhi-polls

Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency (File)

New Delhi:

With less than a month to go for the Delhi assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party today named candidates for all 70 seats in the national capital. Of this, as many as 46 legislators are repeat candidates.

The document released by the party’s political affairs committee named Manish Sisodia as the candidate from Patparganj, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Atishi from Kalkaji and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies. While 15 of these turned out to be sitting MLAs, only six fresh names were announced.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 8, and the votes will be counted three days later. The Election Commission has already enforced the model code of conduct for the polls, which will see the ruling AAP facing off against the Congress and BJP.