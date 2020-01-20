arvind-kejriwal’s-“2013”-nostalgia-in-tweet-before-big-delhi-roadshow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running for re-election in 2020 Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began a massive roadshow this afternoon, en route to filing his nomination for next month’s Assembly polls, with a nod to a rally taken out by his AAP in 2013, ahead of the party’s electoral debut. Shortly before the roadshow started the Chief Minister tweeted, recalling the rally the AAP held from the Valmiki Mandir. A rough translation of his tweet, which was written in Hindi, reads: “It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination”.

The roadshow began at around 1 pm from the Valmiki Mandir and will end at the Hanuman Mandir in Central Delhi, after which Mr Kejriwal will file his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency that he won in both the 2013 and 2015 polls.

Visuals of Mr Kejriwal’s roadshow show the Chief Minister standing in a slowly-moving vehicle and surrounded by a sea of supporters holding brooms (the party symbol).

नई दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक वाल्मीकि मंदिर से आम आदमी पार्टी के कई पड़ावों की शुरुआत हुई। 2013 में यहीं से हमने राजनीति साफ करने के लिए पहली बार झाड़ू उठाई थी। आज एक बार फिर भगवान वाल्मीकि के आशीर्वाद ले कर अपना नामांकन भरने जाऊंगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2020

The roadshow will go to the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg, into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle to Baba Kharak Singh Marg, according to news agency IANS. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro Station.

Yesterday Mr Kejriwal released what he called a “10-point guarantee card” to voters that promised free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. Along with it, he promised a clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller.

The AAP, the Congress and the BJP, seen by many to be the three major players in next month’s election, have all released a list of candidates; the Congress and the BJP have released first lists, while the AAP has named all its candidates.

Neither the BJP nor the Congress have, as yet, named candidates against Mr Kejriwal.

The ruling AAP is seeking re-election in next month’s polls after recording a massive win in 2015 elections; the party won 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in power between 1998 and 2013, drawing a blank.

Earlier this month the AAP released its campaign song – “Lage Raho Kejriwal(keep going with Kejriwal)”. The party had already released its campaign slogan – “Acche Beete Paanch Saal , Lage Raho Kejriwal (past five years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal)”.

Delhi Assembly’s term ends on February 22 and a new government must be in place before that date.

In the 2015 polls the AAP emerged with 54.3 per cent of the vote share. The BJP was second with 32.3 per cent and the Congress trailed with a poor 9.7 per cent

Voting will take place on February 8 and counting and declaration of results will happen February 11.

With input from IANS