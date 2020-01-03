arvind-kejriwal-on-ndtv-townhall:-“cleaning-up-delhi,-controlling-pollution-our-priority”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a townhall meeting in Delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted clean drinking water, tackling the pollution crisis and improving public transport as some of his government’s key priorities should the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) return to power in the national capital. Addressing a townhall meeting in the city this evening, Mr Kejriwal also said he was proud that his government had worked “with complete honesty to make the lives of Delhi’s citizens better”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP are seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015; the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly. The party launched its campaign last week, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying he was confident of success. The party also revealed its slogan – ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Past five years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal’).