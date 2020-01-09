arvind-kejriwal,-manoj-tiwari-spar-after-bjp-promises-“5-times”-subsidy

Arvind Kejriwal tagged Manoj Tiwari in some sharply-worded tweets. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari have been exchanging jibes since yesterday after the BJP on Monday promised that it would offer five times more subsidy than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on power and water bills in the city if voted to power. It all started when Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of “mocking public” by making such promises.

The Delhi BJP chief’s announcement on Monday came weeks before the city votes to elect its next government. Subsidy in power and water bills is one of the biggest promises made so far by the party, which is eyeing a comeback in the national capital after two decades.

Mr Kejriwal, in a tweet, challenged the party on Wednesday to implement the subsidy in one of the BJP-ruled states before assembly elections in Delhi. “Five times more subsidy… What does that mean? Instead of 200 units, you will give 1000 units free. Instead of 20 thousand litres, 1 lakh litres of water will be given free? You are making fun of the public with such promises. Implement it before Delhi elections in any one of BJP-ruled states?” he wrote in Hindi.

In a prompt reply, Mr Tiwari said that his party was ready to deliver “five times” more that the ruling AAP. “Arvind Kejriwal ji, whatever claims you can make for the next five years… the BJP will deliver five times more than that after forming government in Delhi in February,” he wrote in Hindi. “Can you tell how much has each family in Delhi benefited through subsidies you offered in last five years?” he further asked.

Today, Mr Kejriwal attacked the BJP as he posed a questioned to Mr Tiwari. “In Haryana, UP, how much are you benefiting every family with (subsidies in) facilties such as water, electricity, health and education?” the Chief Minister asked.

In another post, he shared a picture shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh is taking a potshot at Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyan Chautala.

भाई @ManojTiwariMP जी हरियाणा में उप मुख्यमंत्री को बिना बिजली के काम करना पड़ता है दिल्ली में आप हज़ार यूनिट फ़्री देने की फेंक रहे हैं कम से कम अपने राज्यों में बिजली तो पूरी दे दो भाजपाईयों फ़्री का सपना मत देखो “तुमसे न हो पायेगा” https://t.co/YBDtj0rkkX — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 9, 2020

Tagging Manoj Tiwari, Sanjay Singh wrote: “In Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister has to work even when there is no electricity. While you offer free electricity, at least ensure there are no power cuts in BJP-ruled states.”

The exchanged just comes weeks before the Delhi assembly elections to be on February 8; votes will be counted on February 11.