arvind-kejriwal,-manish-sisodia-to-oversee-parent-teacher-meet-in-schools

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday will visit schools to oversee the parent-teacher meeting (PTM), which is scheduled for January 4 in all Delhi government schools.

Mr Kejriwal will visit the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue while Mr Sisodia will pay a visit to the School of Excellence, Dwarka.

Both the visits will take place simultaneously at 9: 45am.