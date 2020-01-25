arun-jaitley,-sushma-swaraj,-george-fernandes-awarded-padma-vibhushan

Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj had died last year (File)

New Delhi:

Former central ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, have been posthumously awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday. Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award. All the four BJP stalwarts had died last year.

This year’s Padma Awards’ list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards (fourth highest civilian honour); 34 of the awardees are women, the statement said.

Olympic medal winner boxer MC Mary Kom MC Mary Kom has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Another Olympic medal winner, badminton star PV Sindhu, has been conferred with Padma Bhushan.