arti-singh-postpones-her-pre-birthday-holiday-visit-to-maldives-because-of-covid-19-outbreak

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 18: 57 [IST]

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was ready to celebrate her birthday on April 5 in Maldives, but had to cancel all her plans because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the united kingdom. Apparently, Arti decided a pre-birthday holiday visit to Maldives. She wished to gift this happen to be her mother because the latter always wished to go to the island nation. Unfortunately, because of the current world situation, Arti has made a decision to postpone her trip. The actress feels that it’s far better stay indoors and spending some time with family. Arti was quoted by TOI as saying, “I usually wished to take my mom to Maldives and therefore decided this trip. However, at the moment as a worldwide citizen it’s our duty to remain put, stay indoors rather than travel. Hence, I’m postponing this trip when i desire to ensure the safety of my mother, my children and those all around us.” (Image Source: Instagram) The actress also revealed concerning how it’s been, being locked in the homely house. She said she’s been cooking, working and watching series out, but added that it is difficult to remain indoors rather than meeting friends or likely to gym. She further added, “While we have been cribbing about boredom, day my true worry is for those who earn wages for the. You can find lakhs in India that are employed in the morning to earn the amount of money to place dinner up for grabs because of their family. Think about them and how will they survive? I am hoping that every one of us might help those doing work for us in order that we develop a chain of humanity worldwide.” Also Read: Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Controversy: MSK’s Indeep Bakshi Says The Singer VISITED Hospital Herself