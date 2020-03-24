arti-singh-postpones-her-pre-birthday-holiday-trip-to-maldives-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 18: 57 [IST]

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was all set to celebrate her birthday on April 5 in Maldives, but had to cancel all her plans due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Apparently, Arti had planned a pre-birthday holiday trip to Maldives. She wanted to gift this travel to her mother as the latter always wanted to visit the island nation. Unfortunately, due to the current world situation, Arti has decided to postpone her trip. The actress feels that it is best to stay indoors and spend time with family. Arti was quoted by TOI as saying, "I always wanted to take my mom to Maldives and hence had planned this trip. However, at this time as a global citizen it's our duty to stay put, stay indoors and not travel. Hence, I am postponing this trip as I want to ensure the safety of my mother, my family and those around us." (Image Source: Instagram) The actress also revealed as to how it has been, being locked in the house. She said she has been cooking, working out and watching series, but added that it's difficult to stay indoors and not meeting friends or going to gym. She further added, "While we are cribbing about boredom, my true worry is for people who earn wages for the day. There are lakhs in India who are working in the morning to earn the money to put dinner on the table for their family. What about them and how will they survive? I hope that each one of us can help those working for us so that we create a chain of humanity worldwide."