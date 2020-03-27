artem-chigvintsev-and-nikki-bella-and-daniel-bryan-and-brie-bella-talk-about-baby-gender-as-twins-show-off-baby-bumps

The Bella twins are pregnant at the same time. Nikki and Brie Bella are not only handling their pregnancies differently but their partners also have conflicting preferences when it comes to what gender they’d like to have.

Since this is baby number two for Brie who is the mother of an adorable toddler girl named Birdie, it’s natural that Daniel Bryan wants a boy next.

In a preview for the new season of Total Bellas that premieres next week, the WWE wrestler explains why he could use some more male energy in his life in addition to wanting to keep the Danielson name going.

‘It’d be nice for me because we don’t have any other men.’

However, the athletic couple won’t know until the little one actually makes their way into the world what their gender will be.

Whereas, Nikki Bella will be doing a gender reveal before her first bundle of joy gets here.

Her fiance Artem Chigvintsev recently explained why he would be more comfortable having a little girl.

Artem admitted on the Bellas Podcast: ‘I’ve danced all my life with girls. I’ve spent probably more time having conversations with a girl than with a guy because I’ve danced for a very long time. It always required a girl. I know how to take care of that and how to be with a girl.’

He continued to adorably explain: ‘I can take her to dance classes. I would do my partner’s hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It might sound crazy, but that’s to me the most relatable. Even when I’m with my guy friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show. We don’t hang out watching football. Would I be more nervous having a boy? 100 percent.’

It’s safe to say that both men would be satisfied just with having a healthy baby.

The twins have been documenting their pregnancy journeys both on Youtube and social media. What do you think the twins will have?



