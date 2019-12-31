arsene-wenger-rates-liverpool’s-chances-of-repeating-arsenal’s-invincibles-season

Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool are ‘on course’ to repeat Arsenal’s incredible feat of 2003/04 and go the entire Premier League season unbeaten.

The Reds have won 18 of their opening 19 matches in the English top flight this season and appear destined to win the league title after 30 painful years of trying and failing.

Though second-placed Leicester are 13 points worse off in the table, Jurgen Klopp is refusing to get too carried away ahead of their clash with Sheffield United.

However, former Arsenal boss Wenger is confident Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the campaign.

Asked whether Liverpool can pull off an ‘Invincibles’ season, Wenger told beIN SPORTS: ‘They were close last year and they are still on course to do it.

‘But I think what Liverpool is expecting at the moment is just to win the Premier League and that is the first target for such a football city.

‘To stay for 30 years without winning the Premier League… nobody would have predicted that.

‘That is their main target and I think they are on a good run and on a good course to achieving that this season because their main opponent is quite far away already.’

Wenger says Liverpool have managed to accumulate the same sort of ‘belief’ that was present in his famous Arsenal side of 2003/04.

‘You look at the number of goals they score and the number of goals they concede. They are very good,’ the Frenchman added.

‘They play intelligent football, their players make intelligent decisions on the pitch.

‘My experience when you play the whole season unbeaten is that they accumulated the belief that if they just continue to play they will win the game.

‘That is very difficult to get in the team because you need a special run to do that and to get the fear of losing out of the team.

‘It’s something that is very important and they have that at the moment.’

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to record their 19th win of the season at home to Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

‘Liverpool are unbeaten in 50 games in all competitions at Anfield and won their last 17 home league games,’ he told Bet Victor.

‘Yes, they have ridden their luck at times, but you must admire their consistency and resilience as well as their undoubted class and I would be surprised if they didn’t start 2020 as they finished 2019 with a home win.

‘Sheffield United lost their unbeaten away league record at the Etihad on Sunday and they will feel they didn’t have the rub of the green against City.

‘But I would be surprised if they were able to stop this Red juggernaut as they march on at the top of the table.’

MORE: John Lundstram injury update from Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder ahead of Liverpool trip





