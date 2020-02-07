Arsenal's worst finish for 25 years as West Ham are relegated: Experts predict final Premier League table

Arsenal are set for their worst Premier League finish for 25 years, according to statistics experts FiveThirtyEight.

A tumultuous season has seen the Gunners sack Unai Emery, place Under-23s coach Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge before appointing Mikel Arteta on a permanent contract.

Arsenal have won just once in the league under Arteta, and just twice since October 6, to sit 10th with 31 points after 25 points. The Gunners last finished in the bottom half in 1995, the year before Arsene Wenger’s arrival.

But FiveThirtyEight predict it will get worse for the Gunners come the end of the season, with an 11th-place finish – below Southampton and Everton and above Burnley – with 49 points.

Chelsea are expected to hold on to their fourth-place spot, six points ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

London rivals West Ham are predicted to face a far worse fate, having dropped into the relegation zone after letting a 3-1 lead slip to draw with Brighton last time out.

FiveThirtyEight predict that West Ham will not overcome their current slide and drop out of the Premier League at the end of the season, sitting in 19th place on 37 points.

Bournemouth at Watford will survive on goal difference, with Aston Villa finishing in 18th and Norwich bottom.