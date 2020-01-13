arsenal’s-fighting-spirit-has-grown-since-mikel-arteta-replaced-unai-emery-as-manager,-believes-sokratis

Sokratis Papastathopoulos believes Arsenal’s fighting spirit is far improved since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, even if the results are yet to significantly improve since he took over as manager.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, despite taking an early lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain was then sent off in the second half after VAR upgraded his reckless challenge on Max Meyer from yellow to red.

The Greek defender believes that the battling qualities his side showed in the face of adversity prove that things have got better since Unai Emery’s tenure at the club, but there are still plenty of things to work on.

‘We had the chances and we were unlucky,’ Sokratis told Arsenal’s official club website after the draw at Selhurst Park. ‘I am very happy that we showed this spirit, especially after the red card.

‘I think that this period has been better with what we’re doing right now, that we’re fighting all together, than how it was two or three months ago. We have to look forward, improve and play better of course, but with this spirit.

‘We are disappointed because I think that we play much better, especially the first 35 minutes when we played really good, we did what the manager asked from us and what we’d worked on the last few days.’

Arteta has picked up one win, draw draws and a defeat from his four Premier League matches in charge of Arsenal so far, with the Gunners sitting 10th in the division.

The former Arsenal captain explained that he is asking for a lot of work-rate and commitment from his side as he looks to make them a nightmare for teams to face.

‘I asked them to go 100 miles per hour to chase the ball, to be very aggressive when we didn’t have it, to win it back as quickly as possible and they tried to do that,’ he said.

‘We need to know that there are certain areas we can do it. Against these kinds of teams, it’s dangerous because they bring the two centre backs up. They put the ball in the box and you have to defend.’

Arteta’s men are back in action in the Premier League on Saturday at home to Sheffield United as they look to climb the top half of the table.

