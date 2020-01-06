arsenal’s-alexandre-lacazette-reveals-mikel-arteta-unleashed-hairdryer-treatment-at-half-time-against-leeds

Mikel Arteta was fuming with his Arsenal players at half-time of their FA Cup third round win over Leeds United on Monday night, with Alexandre Lacazette revealing that his manager ‘shouted a lot’ in the dressing room.

The Gunners really struggled against the Championship side in the first 45 minutes at the Emirates, surviving a host of chances to get into the break at 0-0.

Leeds were first to the ball and forced a string of mistakes from their Premier League opponents who could not handle the energy of the Yorkshire side.

Arsenal went on to win the game with a vastly improved second half performance, with Reiss Nelson scoring the only goal of the game to book them a spot in the fourth round.

Lacazette, who won the Man of the Match award, says that this turnaround was down to some angry scenes in the Emirates dressing room at the break.

‘He [Arteta] shouted a lot, he was not happy because we knew they were going to play like this and we didn’t respect what he said.

‘In the second half it was a lot better and thank you Reiss for the goal.’

While he is just weeks into his first role in management, Arteta is viewed as having a more cerebral approach than a blood and thunder one.

However, match-winner Nelson says that a bit of aggression is a positive to have in a top level coach.

‘I think that’s good,’ said the 20-year-old. ‘As a coach you’ve got to have that aggressive side and obviously the side where it’s love as well.

‘In training he’s always asking us to press with passion and play with purpose and I think it’s all paying off.

‘It gives us confidence to go forward.’

Arsenal were far better in the second 45 minutes in north London and created a number of chances to make the result more comfortable, although they still finished the match with just 42% possession.

The win over the Championship outfit books Arsenal a spot in the last 32 of the competition where they will face a trip to Bournemouth in an all-Premier League tie.

The victory hands Arteta back-to-back wins for the first time as Arsenal boss and he will be looking to make it three on the spin when he returns to Premier League action at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

