arsenal-xi-vs-burnley:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is boosted by the return of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender David Luiz for this trip to Burnley following their suspensions.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, who are coming back from ankle and thigh injuries respectively, could make the squad too but neither should start.

That means Bukayo Saka should stay at left-back and on the opposite flank Hector Bellerin is expected to start.

New signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are both not fit to feature.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should continue their partnership, while ahead of them Arteta has a dilemma.

Gabriel Martinelli has shone in recent weeks, but now Aubameyang is back his place on the left is under threat.

The Brazilian could therefore shift to the right and that means Nicolas Pepe would drop out of the starting XI.

Eddie Nketiah scored against Bournemouth on Monday but should make way so Alexandre Lacazette can lead the line again.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette