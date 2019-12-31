arsenal-won’t-sanction-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-transfer-in-january

Arsenal will refuse to sell wantaway striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, reports say.

Aubameyang has told Arsenal and Mikel Arteta he wants to leave the club after failing to see any real improvement since becoming a Gunner in 2018.

The Mirror claim Italian side Inter have entered the transfer race to sign Aubameyang, with Barcelona also keen to bring the goalscorer to Spain.

Aubameyang is eager to leave the Emirates, but Arsenal are not open to cashing in on their star striker in January.

Arsenal are in a difficult position with Aubameyang, who enters the final year of his contract in the summer and has refused to sign a new deal.

The London club were in talks with Aubameyang over a new long-term contract, but the sacking of Unai Emery and subsequent appointment of Mikel Arteta has done little to change the forward’s mind about leaving the club.

Aubameyang has told Arteta he remains committed to Arsenal while he is at the club and put in a star performance in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Arsenal were leading the game until the final seven minutes, before Chelsea staged a late comeback and nicked all three points from their local rivals.

Arteta and Arsenal want Aubameyang to stay and the new head coach will try to convince the 30-year-old to remain at the club.

Inter will continue to monitor developments closely and Arsenal could be forced to sell in the summer if Aubameyang continues to stonewall them.

Arsenal are expected to do some transfer business in January, with defenders high on the agenda for Arteta.

The Gunners are hopeful of signing a new centre-back, but face another dilemma in midfield if Granit Xhaka gets his wish to leave the club in January.

Xhaka’s agent issued a public plea to Arsenal to let the midfielder join Hertha Berlin, but Arteta will want a replacement before sanctioning the Swiss’ exit.

