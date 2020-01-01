arsenal-vs-manchester-united,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Good evening and welcome to the final match on this bumper New Year’s Day of Premier League football. On paper they have saved the best for last. But when did someone last win a football match on paper, eh?

It’s off to the Emirates to see Manchester United attempt to extend what has been a dreadful recent run for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have won just once since October. That’s one victory (in all competitions) in 15 matches.

There have been problems all over the pitch during that time, but it is defensively that Arsenal’s problems have been most profound. My colleague Dan Zeqiri has this assessment: